Pro-Palestinian March in Downtown San Diego

A large crowd marched through the streets of downtown San Diego Tuesday afternoon in an apparent show of solidarity with the Palestinians.
Flyers shared on social media by the Palestine Youth Movement (PYM) promoted a demonstration at the federal building on Front Street "in solidarity with the Palestine uprising & general strike."
A PYM spokesperson said the demonstration was a response to "escalating Israeli aggression in Jerusalem and Gaza."
Mounting international calls for a cease-fire, including from U.S. President Joe Biden, have been ignored so far.
Similar demonstrations were held in 50 other cities in U.S. and Canada, the spokesperson said.
