March was season's rainiest month but not enough to end deficit

March was the rainiest month of the rainy season, so far, for San Diego, according to data from the National Weather Service.

While San Diego typically relies on the first three months of the year to bring most of our rainfall, this year started with less than a quarter-of-an-inch of rain for the month of January and less than one inch of rain in February.

This year, March was San Diego's only rain-producing month with an average of 2.82 inches, so far; a round of light rain came on the last day of the month to add to these totals.

San Diego could see a few late-season storms in April, and light drizzle from the marine layer in the month of May, but real chances for rain are done for what is considered the "rainy season" from Oct. 1 to Sept. 30.

San Diego will experience an active weather pattern until Thursday.

Light rain will be possible again Wednesday night into Thursday. While the added rainfall is beneficial, it's not yet enough to put a dent in our rain deficit of well over 4 inches across most of San Diego County.