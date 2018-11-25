A large crowd gathered in San Ysidro to march in support of the migrant caravan Sunday morning.

Nearly 20 migrant rights and social justice groups make up the San Diego Migrant and Refugee Solidarity Coalition.

The coalition and others plan to march to the border in San Ysidro, starting at Larsen Field on Camino de la Plaza.

The group said President Trump created a “war-like situation at the border.”

Other marches are planned across the nation, including in L.A., Sacramento, and San Francisco.

In Tijuana, members of the migrant caravan began marching toward the border. They are protesting and demanding to have their asylum request processed.

Proposed Asylum Policy Change Prompts Protest

The Trump administration is working on major changes to immigration laws. NBC 7's Ramon Galindo has more on planned peaceful protests around the border. (Published 2 hours ago)

This comes after the Trump administration began working on major changes to immigration law, including having asylum seekers wait outside the U.S. while their applications go through the courts.

The mayor of Tijuana has declared a humanitarian crisis as thousands of migrants live in overcrowded shelters, waiting to enter the U.S.

