March for Our Lives San Diego Expecting Crowds at Waterfront Park

Four years ago, thousands of students filled the National Mall in what they called a "March For Our Lives" after the school shooting at Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, that took the lives of 14 students and three staff members.

The group called for change, meaning more safety measures for students at school. On Saturday they will march again, this time mourning the lives of 19 elementary school students and two of their teachers.

In the four years since the first March For Our Lives, little has changed surrounding gun laws in America as gun violence has intensified. So far this year, there have been 250 mass shootings in the United States according to the Gun Violence Archive.

On Saturday there are several demonstrations planned across San Diego County to coincide with the March For Our Lives, including Wear Orange for National Gun Violence Awareness Month.

"Six months ago it was our family, tomorrow it can be yours," said Maria Gaspar-Casillas.

Last Thanksgiving, 12-year-old Angel Gallegos was shot and killed by a stray bullet in his family’s backyard in San Diego's Skyline neighborhood.

"Grieving has no expiration date," 12-year-old Angel Domingo Gaspar Gallegos' grieving aunt told NBC 7's Melissa Adan on Friday, two and a half months after the boy died

"It just slows you back to the beginning where you drink so you can cry, you cry so you can sleep, and sleep so you can keep on living," Angel's aunt, Gaspar-Casillas, said through tears.

Angel’s family has yet to find who is responsible for firing the gunshot that took his life. Gaspar-Casillas wants to see change and awareness when it comes to gun laws and safety.

"For our family, they lived it at our home and for kids, not only is their home supposed to be your safest space, now going to school and feeling not even at school they can be safe?" questioned Gaspar-Casillas. "You know, how do you explain that to a five-year-old, 10-year-old?"

The roughly 2-mile march takes place Saturday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Waterfront Park located at 1600 Pacific Hwy.

More details on San Diego's March to End Gun Violence can be found here.

Many other marches connected with March For Our Lives will be taking place across the country on Saturday.