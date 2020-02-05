March 2020 Election: Measure G Del Mar

On March 3, Del Mar voters will decide whether a luxury resort, called Marisol, will be developed on a portion of oceanfront land.

If approved, the resort would be located on 16.5 acres of oceanfront land just north of Dog Beach at the mouth of the San Dieguito River on the bluffs along 3350 Camino Del Mar.

Google Maps

If voters approve Measure G, the Marisol site plan would build a 65-room hotel and 31 villas. It would also feature dining and cocktail lounges, and some affordable housing. Developers said the proposal is an alternative to an approved plan to build gated estates on the property.

Supporters said developers would also create public access to the beach below and the project would give about $6 million to the city of Del Mar through different taxes.

Bruce Bekkar, a long time Del Mar resident, is a consultant for the Marisol project.

“We are going to get something that we are proud of and again worthy of Del Mar and the standards that we live by there and our love for the ocean,” Bekkar said.

However, opponents argue the development is too big and will bring unnecessary traffic. They also raise environmental concerns and say that the beach below is already accessible.

Opponents also say it's not just Del Mar residents that should be concerned. Solana Beach will get none of the transient occupant tax money from the resort, and Solana Beach homes that overlook the bluff could lose portions of their ocean views.

Solana Beach residents will not get to vote on this initiative because it’s outside their city limits.

“It would set a horrible precedent along with our coastline and North County community for over-development potentially putting all of our open space at risk and certainly changing the quality of life for folks that live here,” Spencer Gobar, Founder of Save our Bluff SD said.