Marble attacks damaging cars and storefronts in North Park, residents and business owners say

Dozens of neighbors and businesses in the North Park area say they're exhausted from finding their cars, homes or businesses repeatedly damaged by marbles.

Motozone Motorcycle Dealer owner Ivan Gounev never thought something so small would give him such a big headache.

Vandals have used marbles to shatter his store windows five times in the past three years.

The most recent incidnet was this past Sunday at around 3:30 a.m.

"It's frustrating because it's not something that happens once every 10 years," Gounev said. "It happens too often. And then you get up in the morning early to come in here to deal with closing the window and calling companies to help you out. The alarm kicks in and at about 3 in the morning, you have to get up and come over."

Repairs add up quick. He’s spent $7,500 on broken windows thus far.

“And there's no guarantee that we fix this, and then in a month it happens again,” he said. “And then you have to do it again.”

Just a few doors down 35th street, neighbor Asterios Fotiou said he’s frustrated too. Marble mischiefs shattered his back windshield twice.

“I'm in the service industry,” he said. “I'm not driving a Tesla or anything. I'm driving a 10-year-old car and every time I've got to fix it, I've got to work an extra week of work for that.”

Among other things, North Park neighbors wonder why someone would do this. Fotiou and Gounev said the vandal doesn’t steal anything. They just shatter a window or pelt dents into car doors and then leave.

NBC 7 reached out to the San Diego Police Department for an update on their investigations and is still waiting to hear back.