MAP: Where to Find Waterparks and Splash Pads in San Diego County

If the beach is sounding a little too crowded or you have little ones that might be even more amused by playful water fountains, this may be perfect for you. NBC 7 San Diego put together a list of splash pads and waterparks all across San Diego County. See the map below:

San Diego Waterparks

The Wave Waterpark

Located in Vista, The Wave Waterpark -- and no, not the popular women's soccer team -- is full of plenty of different water activities to help you cool down in the heat. The Wave has ‘El Rio Loco’ or the crazy river; the flow rider, which is basically a wave simulator that lets you boogie board without the ocean; and, the a riptide slide, a competition pool and playful splash pad. For more information on tickets and pricing visit their website here.

LEGOLAND

Although LEGOLAND has plenty of “land” rides and attractions, they also have water activities to keep all ages cool in Carlsbad. They have “Lego-themed” water activities, such as build-a-raft river where you have to build your raft before you can float down the lazy river. They also have their own build-a-boat where park attendees can build their own Lego boat and have a water race. LEGOLAND's waterpark has a variety of water slides, splash pads and water rollercoaster rides. For more information on tickets and attractions visit their website here.

San Diego Splash Pads

Bonita

At the Eastview County Park in Sweetwater Valley, there is a bright and colorful splash park. Children can enjoy the splash pad for $3 a day starting at 9:30 a.m. until closing at sunset. For more on rules and events visit their website here.

Carlsbad

Alga Norte Aquatic Center has a whimsical splash pad that looks like huge flowers growing out of the ground, waiting to slowly trickle down refreshing water onto those nearby. There’s also a spa for adults. For more information on the aquatic center click here.

Chula Vista

A water feature splash pad awaits you at Mountain Hawk Park in Chula Vista. There’s a playground and a large soccer field nearby, so the splash pad is a perfect opportunity to cool off. For more information visit their website here.

Del Mar

The Del Mar Highlands Town Center has a “pop jet pad” surrounded by lawn chairs and umbrellas, making it feel like you're on vacation on a hot day. The splash pad is open from 9 a.m.- 9 p.m. every day.

San Diego County

Downtown

Waterfront Park surrounds the County Administration Building and has plenty of fountains and playgrounds scattered in the area. Kids can play on the playground and then take a dip in the shallow pool to chill after all the crazy activity. There are also many ice cream locations close by for an extra sweet treat and a way to cool down. Click here for more information.

Escondido

The San Diego Zoo Safari Park isn’t necessarily a huge splash park, but it has a cool-down zone in the kids' play area. There are lots of spots for shade and palm tree misters to top off the cooling experience. Three play animals spout out water to help keep you chill. Make sure to take advantage of these while it’s hot because the San Diego Zoo Safari Park turns off the water elements in the fall and winter months. Click here for more information.

Poway

The Swim Center not only has a splash pad but is also joined by a pool complete with diving boards and lap swimming lanes. The splash pad looks like “buckets” of fun with red buckets that dump out when overflowing. For more information on the Swim Center and splash pad visit their website here.

San Marcos

Las Posas Pool has a lap pool, picnic area and an epic splash pad. This splash pad has different interactive mechanisms for kids to play with and buckets that slowly fill with anticipation for a huge splash. For more information on fees and times visit their website here.

Sunset Park has a splash pad right next to the shaded playground. This is perfect for kids to play on the playground and then cool off in the spraying water. Sunset Park is a free alternative in San Marcos compared to Las Posas Pool. Here's their website.

Santee

At Santee Lakes, you can enjoy a “spray ground playground” for children ages 13 and under. The spray ground is located at Lake One and is open from 9 a.m. - 6:30 p.m. For more information on the lakes and spray grounds visit their website here.