After the recent heat wave elevated fire danger across Southern California, more than 100,000 acres were scorched in eight separate fires as of Wednesday.

Gov. Newsom, who visited Southern California Wednesday, issued a state of emergency in Los Angeles, San Bernardino, Orange and Riverside counties as the Bridge and Airport Fires grew.

Newsom had proclaimed a state of emergency for San Bernardino County for the Line Fire on Monday.

Here are the active wildfires by county.

Los Angeles County

The Bridge Fire in the Angeles National Forest near Glendora burned over 50,000 acres at 0% containment as of Wednesday.

The fire is now the largest active fire burning in California, according to LA County Sheriff Robert Luna. It is affecting both Los Angeles County and San Bernardino County.

Since the wildfire was first reported Sunday at around 2 p.m., evacuation orders were issued for nearby neighborhoods, including the Baldy Village area from the dam to Mt. Baldy Resort.

Luckily, the popular Mountain High ski resort was not damaged despite flames were seen surrounding the structures Tuesday night.

Orange County

The Airport Fire in Trabuco Canyon quickly grew to over 23,140 acres since it was first reported Monday.

The fire is now also affecting Riverside County, according to Cal Fire.

Several communities were under evacuation orders and warnings as of Tuesday afternoon.

Luckily, fire officials said they were cautiously optimistic that the dropping temperatures and rising humidity would help firefighters make progress.

Two people were injured while 10 firefighters were treated for minor injuries.

San Bernardino County

Firefighters battling the Line Fire hoped to turn the tide Tuesday as the heat wave was coming to end, accompanied by a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms.

The Line Fire, which burned over 36,000 acres at 14% containment, threatened 65,600 structures in the area.

A man was arrested on suspicion of starting a fire that spread wildly to the Line Fire.

Riverside County

Firefighters have made great progress in the Tenaja Fire after it burned 130 acres near Lake Elsinore.

The fire was 95% contained Tuesday.

A local emergency was proclaimed in Riverside County so the county could assess more firefighting and repair resources.

San Diego County

Since the Roblar Fire over the weekend, it burned 1,000 acres near Camp Pendleton.

Luckily, fire crews were able to stop the progress as the fire was 100% contained Wednesday.

Kern County

The Borel Fire destroyed 223 structures and damaged 29 others.

Since it was reported on July 24, the fire in the Sequoia National Forest scorched nearly 60,000 acres.

The wildfire was 95% contained as of Tuesday.

The Train Fire that burned 48 acres in Bealville was 65% contained.