Many San Diego Public Agencies Close for Cesar Chavez Day Holiday

Most San Diego city and county offices will be closed Wednesday in observance of the Cesar Chavez Day holiday.

While San Diego city offices will be closed Wednesday, the city's trash, recycling and yard-waste pickups will follow a normal schedule all week. The Miramar Landfill and Miramar Recycling Center will be open, but sales and pickup of waste containers will be closed.

Emergency services provided by the city's police and fire departments and the county sheriff's office will not be affected by holiday closures. But non-emergency services provided by the same agencies will not be available.

Metropolitan Transit System administrative offices will be closed, but MTS buses and trolleys will follow a normal weekday schedule. For MTS Access, all subscription trips will be maintained, and the agency's services, information and trip planning offices will be open.

San Diego County offices, libraries and animal shelters will be closed to the public, though emergency animal services will be available.

Most county parks will be open, but visitors are advised to check the hours for individual destinations.