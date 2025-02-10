A fisherman in Lower Otay Lake made an unsettling discovery on Sunday morning: a dead man floating in the reservoir down by the border.

According to San Diego police, in whose jurisdiction the body of water falls, said Chula Vista police got a call a little after 9:40 in which the man reported finding an "obviously deceased body."

Officers from South Bay went out to the lake but quickly determined that they were unable to reach the partially submerged corpse from the shore. Then, CVPD got in touch with SDPD's Southern Division, who in turn called San Diego Fire-Rescue, and the city's dive team was dispatched shortly after noon.

Divers were then able to recover the body, which was so severely decomposed that neither age nor race could be determined, nor was any other identifying information available. Officers deemed the death suspicious and San Diego's homicide unit took over the investigation, which awaits a cause of death determined by the county medical examiner.

Anybody with information about the case is being urged to call SDPD at (619) 531-2293. Tips can be called in anonymously to Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.