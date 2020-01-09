Man’s Death Leads to DEA Investigation

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA)'s Overdose Response Team was called out to a home on Calenda Road in Rancho Bernardo on Thursday morning to investigate a suspected fentanyl overdose death.

Hazmat crews and firefighters arrived at the home around 4 on Thursday morning. One San Diego firefighter was taken to the hospital as a precaution but released, according to the DEA. The DEA added that fentanyl can be dangerous for first responders.

The DEA also investigated a second location at the Comfort Inn on E. Valley Parkway in Escondido where the man overdosed while staying at the hotel, according to the DEA. Hazmat was called out to the hotel and found no fentanyl in the room, according to the DEA.

Someone was taken into custody, according to the San Diego Police Department.

The Medical Examiner will determine the exact cause of the man’s death.

The DEA Overdose Response Team is handling the investigation and said that the group is investigating fatal overdose deaths in San Diego.