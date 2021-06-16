Spring Valley

Man's Death After Spring Valley Bar Fight Prompts Homicide Investigation

Details on what led up to the violence were not immediately clear

By Karla Rendon-Alvarez

NBC 5 News

A bar fight in Spring Valley led to a homicide investigation overnight after a man involved in the incident died, authorities said.

The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department said it was made aware of a fight that took place at about 9:30 p.m. at Shooters Cocktails on Jamacha Boulevard. There, one person was knocked unconscious and was taken to an area hospital for their injuries.

Download our NBC 7 mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

SDSO said the injured man succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.

Local

Reopening San Diego Jun 15

No More Tiers: Everything You Need to Know About Life After Reopening

San Diego County Jan 4

Latest Coronavirus Impacts: ‘Relief and Exuberance' – Reopening Day is Here

Details on what led up to the fight were not immediately available.

The names of those involved in the fight, including the identity of the deceased, were not disclosed. SDSO did not say if any arrests were made in connection to the fatal fight.

The investigation is ongoing.

This article tagged under:

Spring ValleySan Diego CountyInvestigationSDSOHomicide
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice SportsWrap San Diego Padres Tokyo Olympics Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us