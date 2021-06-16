Man's Death After Spring Valley Bar Fight Prompts Homicide Investigation

A bar fight in Spring Valley led to a homicide investigation overnight after a man involved in the incident died, authorities said.

The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department said it was made aware of a fight that took place at about 9:30 p.m. at Shooters Cocktails on Jamacha Boulevard. There, one person was knocked unconscious and was taken to an area hospital for their injuries.

SDSO said the injured man succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.

Details on what led up to the fight were not immediately available.

The names of those involved in the fight, including the identity of the deceased, were not disclosed. SDSO did not say if any arrests were made in connection to the fatal fight.

The investigation is ongoing.