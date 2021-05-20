Man's Body Found in Chollas Creek Open Space Park

A man’s body was found in the Chollas Creek Open Space Park in San Diego Wednesday morning, and police have launched an investigation into his suspicious death.

SDPD Lt. Andra Brown said police received a call just after 9:30 a.m. reporting that a body had been found just off a trail – in some tall grass – at the open space park in the Ridgeview/Webster area.

When officers arrived, they confirmed the man was dead.

Brown said he had suffered injuries to his upper body but didn’t add further details. His name was not immediately released by police.

The lieutenant said SDPD homicide detectives have taken over the investigation “due to the suspicious nature of the death.”

Detectives are trying to figure out what led to the man’s death, gathering evidence and trying to find witnesses.

Anyone with information on the case can reach out to the SDPD’s Homicide Unit at (619) 531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.