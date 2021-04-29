Man's Body Found at Sea Near Carlsbad State Beach

A man's body was found Thursday in the waters just offshore from Carlsbad State Beach, authorities said.

Lifeguards were called at about 11 a.m. to the beach west of the Carlsbad Village, near lifeguard tower 38. About 150 feet into the water, a man's body was discovered, California State Parks spokesperson Jorge Moreno said.

The man, who has not yet been identified, was believed to be between 45 to 55 years old and he was not covered with any clothing at the time he was found, Moreno said.

Lifeguards pulled the man's body from the water before the Carlsbad Fire Department took over.

According to Carlsbad police, which has assumed the investigation, the death does not appear to be suspicious in nature. The cause of death was not immediately known.

NBC 7 has reached out to Carlsbad Fire Department and Carlsbad lifeguards for more information but has not yet heard back.

This is a developing story and will be updated.