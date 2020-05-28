Man’s Arrest Video Gone Viral Now Under ‘Review’: La Mesa Police

The La Mesa Police Department in San Diego County is reviewing a video making its rounds on social media that shows the arrest of a black man at a trolley station – an encounter some citizens argue was too rough.

The nearly 6-minute video was posted to Instagram Wednesday night by a user named @lemthurdy with a caption that read, in part, “Police brutality in San Diego.” In less than 24 hours, the clip had amassed nearly 615,000 views.

NBC 7 has not independently verified the video. NBC 7 does not know what happened in the moments before the arrest, nor what the man in the video was arrested for.

In the video, the man being arrested is arguing with a La Mesa Police Department officer. The man tells the officer he was waiting for someone. During tense moments, the officer pushes the man onto a bench. More officers arrive.

The man is sitting on the bench, and the officer steps back and stands behind him.

About four-and-a-half minutes into the video, the man who is being arrested can be heard saying, “I already know what it is. I’m black as f*** out here. That’s what the issue is; it’s all good, I get it.”

NBC 7 does not know what happened after the camera stopped.

La Mesa City Councilmember Akilah Weber tweeted about the video Wednesday night.

“I was made aware of an incident involving one of our La Mesa Police Officers and an African American male,” Weber wrote. “I have spoken with Chief Vasquez and have requested additional details concerning this incident.”

The La Mesa Police Department released a short statement Thursday morning about the incident, saying the encounter between the officer and the man had taken place at the Grossmont Trolley Station and was under investigation.

“The La Mesa Police Department is aware of a video circulating on social media depicting an interaction between a police officer and a citizen at the Grossmont Trolley Station yesterday. We immediately began a review of the incident to find out what happened,” the LMPD’s statement read. “The La Mesa Police Department takes all allegations of misconduct very seriously and asks that any member of the public with information or video regarding this incident contact us at (619) 667-1400.”