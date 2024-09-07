Hunting history, Manny Machado ties San Diego Padres all-time home run record

When the Padres signed Manny Machado to a record-setting contract they imagined him doing great things in San Diego. When they signed him to a second record-setting contract they imagined (perhaps expected) he would re-write some record books at Petco Park.

Machado is doing just that. On Friday night at Petco Park, Manny launched a pair of home runs in a 5-1 win over the Giants, giving him 163 as a Friar to tie Nate Colbert for the most in franchise history. Manny's first bomb came in the 1st inning when he lofted a solo shot off San Francisco starter Mason Black.

That was just an appetizer.

In the 8th inning, Manny unloaded on a 110 MPH missile into the upper deck in left field, his 3rd hit of the night, to pull him alongside Colbert for the all-time franchise lead. As an indicator of how much Machado means to this team, Manny has driven in multiple runs in 24 games this year.

The Padres are 24-0 in those games.

Machado also brought home a run with an RBI single, giving him 89 RBI for the season. With 19 games left to play there's a very good chance he'll reach the 100 RBI plateau for the third time in four years.

Not to be overlooked by Machado's historic evening is the job Michael King did on the mound. The Padres starter tossed 6.0 innings of one-run ball, striking out eight San Francisco hitters.

There is one potentially concerning bit of news from this game. Rookie outfielder Jackson Merrill fouled a pitch off his left leg in the 6th inning. He finished the at-bat with a strikeout then played defense in the top of the 7th inning before being removed from the lineup. The Padres say x-rays did not reveal any break and are calling the injury a left patella contusion, which is basically a really nasty bruise on the kneecap.

They won't know if he has to miss any time until later in the weekend but if it is just a bruise San Diego dodged a major catastrophe. The Friars can win the series on Saturday evening in what should be a fantastic pitcher's duel with Dylan Cease on the mound against Logan Webb.