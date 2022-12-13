Chula Vista

Manhunt Underway in Chula Vista After Suspect Stabs Girl Waiting for Bus

The 17-year-old victim, who was injured Tuesday morning near Broadway and H Street, is expected to survive the attack

By Eric S. Page

Chula-Vista police

A man armed with some sort of sharp weapon stabbed a 17-year-old girl from behind Tuesday in an apparently random assault at a South Bay bus stop, seriously injuring her, authorities said.

The unidentified assailant, described as a 50- to 60-year-old bearded man in a dark sweater, attacked the teen near the intersection of Broadway and H Street in Chula Vista shortly after 8 a.m., according to the Chula Vista Police Department.

Following the assault, the man walked off to the south. Paramedics took the victim to a hospital for treatment of severe but apparently non-life-threatening wound to her neck.

The assailant was carrying a knife or similar cutting instrument, but it was not immediately clear if he used it against the girl during the seemingly unprovoked assault, police said. He was last seen walking south on Broadway.

Chula Vista police said they are looking for witnesses to the attack and trying to determine if video was recorded anywhere nearby. Anybody with information about the incident is being urged to contact investigators at at 619-691-5151.

City News Service contributed to this report — Ed.

