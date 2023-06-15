Manhunt underway for gunman who fired at fleeing car in San Diego

Authorities are asking for public help Thursday locating a gunman who tried to rob a student in the Oak Park neighborhood of San Diego in May.

Darrick Anthony Coleman, 45, is wanted in connection with a shooting on May 23 around 10:10 a.m., when the victim went to Tradewinds Liquor, 3111 54th St., to photograph the business for a college photography project, according to Detective Sgt. McQuire of the San Diego Police Department.

Darrick Anthony Coleman. Photo courtesy of Crime Stoppers

As the victim took photos of the business, the suspect approached, pointed a handgun and demanded the camera, McQuire said.

"The victim entered their vehicle and quickly sped away from the scene," the sergeant said. "The suspect fired one round at the victim as they sped away. The round struck the victim's vehicle."

Investigators identified Coleman as a suspect, Mcquire said. Coleman is wanted on suspicion of attempted homicide, attempted robbery and felon in possession of firearm.

Coleman is believed to be associated with a local street gang and should be considered armed and dangerous. He is 5 feet, 7 inches tall, 218 pounds, and has black hair, brown eyes and wears prescription glasses. He was wearing a black sweater with the word "Westside" and rappers' faces on it at the time of the shooting and bright-colored tennis shoes.

Coleman has convictions for vehicle theft, felony domestic violence and possessing a firearm as a felon.

Anyone with information about the shooting is being urged to call San Diego police at 619-527-3500. Tips can be called in anonymously to Crime Stoppers tip line at 888-580- 8477.

Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $1,000 reward to anyone with information that leads to an arrest.