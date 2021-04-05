Shots Fired After National City Attempt to Yield Possibly Stolen Car

An investigation is underway in National City after shots were fired when police attempted to yield a possibly stolen vehicle early Monday.

The incident began sometime around 3 a.m. when on 7th Street near the Interstate 5 freeway entrance when police attempted to pull a car over. The driver instead parked at a Jack in the Box parking lot, ditched the vehicle and ran across freeway lanes in an effort to evade authorities.

Download our NBC 7 mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Police officers were seen using a drone to get a better view of the area in an attempt to locate the driver.

Later at the scene, at least one woman was spotted in handcuffs. It is unclear what, if any, charges she may face.

A white Honda civic that was seen at the scene with open doors and an open trunk was at the center of the investigation.

Roosevelt Avenue from 7th Street to 8th Street has been shut down for the investigation.

The investigation is ongoing.