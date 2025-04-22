A convict who walked away from a Barrio Logan halfway house last week was captured Tuesday, authorities reported.

Personnel with the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation took 51-year-old Nick A. Lopez into custody at a trolley station on Palm Street in the Middletown district of San Diego at about 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to CDCR public affairs.

Lopez disappeared from the Male Community Reentry Program center Friday after allegedly removing a GPS tracking device he is required to wear. He will be re-admitted to state prison, and his case will be referred to the San Diego County District Attorney's Office for consideration of escape charges, according to the CDCR.

Lopez had been housed at the MCRP facility in the 2700 block of Boston Avenue since March 4. He had been sentenced in San Diego County in September 2023 to three years and eight months in prison for drug and weapons offenses committed while on bail, according to corrections officials.

The reentry system allows eligible offenders to serve the end of their sentences in a community-based center that assists them in successfully transitioning out of prison. The voluntary program for male offenders who have two years of less left to serve links participants to rehabilitative services that provide help with employment, education, housing, family reunification, social support, substance-abuse disorders, and medical and mental-health care.

Since 1977, 99% of the incarcerated people who have escaped or walked away from an adult institution, camp, in-state contract bed or Community Rehabilitative Program Placement have been apprehended, correction officials said.