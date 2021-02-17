Chula Vista

Man Wounded in Shooting in Chula Vista, Gunman At Large

By City News Serivce

Crime scene tape
Getty images

A man was wounded in a shooting in Chula Vista and police on Tuesday were searching for the gunman.

The shooting was reported shortly before 7:30 p.m. Tuesday on K Street west of Broadway, Chula Vista police Lt. Matt Smith said.

Officers responded to the area and found a man, whose age was not immediately available, with a gunshot wound to the torso, Smith said.

Medics took the victim to a hospital for treatment, and he was in serious but stable condition Wednesday morning. He was expected to survive his injuries, the lieutenant said.

No detailed description of the shooter was immediately available.

Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to call CVPD's non-emergency line at 619-691-5151.

