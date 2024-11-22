A man working in a tree in Escondido on Thursday morning who was rushed to the hospital after getting shocked by a high-power line later died of his injuries, the worker's brother told NBC 7.

A call came into 911 at about 9:50 that a worker had possibly been electrocuted near the intersection of Idaho Avenue and Skyline Drive. Escondido firefighters and paramedics arrived a short time later and discovered the victim, who was wearing a waste harness, suspended in the air.

The homeowner told NBC 7 later in the day that the man who died had been hanging Christmas lights in the tree.

First responders had to wait precious minutes while an SDG&E worker shut off power in the area, including to the high-powered tension wires above the pine where the worker dangled in mid-air.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

"Once SDG&E shut the power down, our crews were able to access the victim via the ladder truck," said Escondido Fire Department battalion chief Brian Salazar. "Brought the victim down, where he was placed in an ambulance and transported to Palomar hospital in critical condition."

The incident occurred in eastern Escondido in a fairly rural area of the community, with neighbors looking on as the man was rushed off to the hospital

Officials were unsure about the man's status. NBC 7 has asked for an update on his condition and will update this article once information is available.

This article originally stated the victim was working as a tree trimmer when, in fact, Escondido Fire only said he was working in a tree — Ed.