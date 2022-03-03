Man, Woman Rescued Near Sunset Cliffs Under Investigation

Border agents on Thursday were investigating an incident that left two people stranded in the ocean near Sunset Cliffs.

Lifeguards responded to the cliffs and found a man and a woman in the water just before 9 p.m. Wednesday, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

Due to high surf, lifeguards could not use a boat and were forced to swim to save the couple. The two were pulled from the water in the cove area at Pappy's Point, near one of the parking lots on Sunset Cliffs Boulevard.

They were transported to UCSD Medical Center in Hillcrest with minor injuries.

They told lifeguards they were left to swim to shore after being brought to the area on a personal watercraft from Mexico.

No other information was released.