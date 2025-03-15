Man, woman arrested in Vista drug bust

Deputies arrested a man and a woman after the discovery of narcotics stemming from an investigation, sheriff's officials announced Friday.

Vista Sheriff's Station's Community Policing and Problem-Solving Unit deputies responded to the 800 block of Wandering Road around 1 p.m. Thursday to execute a search warrant, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Office.

During the search, investigators recovered a registered Glock handgun, ammunition, Xanax pills, psilocybin mushrooms, approximately 12.99 grams of methamphetamine, and 22.26 grams of cocaine.

Ruben Novellan Feliciano, 23, and 23-year-old Evelyn Gomez Herrera were arrested on suspicion of child endangerment, sale of a controlled substance, sale of a narcotic controlled substance, and possession of a firearm with a controlled substance.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

The sheriff's department stated that Herrera was also booked on suspicion of being an addict in possession of a firearm.

San Diego County Child and Family Well-Being Department officials were contacted and placed the children in the custody of other family members.

Anyone with additional information regarding the case was urged to call the Vista Sheriff's Station at 760-940-4551.