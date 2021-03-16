San Diego County Man Woken When Truck Stops Inches From His Face

A man sleeping on a couch in a home in Spring Valley woke up in the early hours Tuesday after a Ford pickup crashed through his apartment wall.

The crash, which involved a red Ford F-150 pickup, took place shortly after 3:30 a.m.

"I was sleeping and then I woke up to my brother yelling my name, and there's a truck over my face," said one of the apartment's residents, who only gave his name as Alex. "And so, like, everything's like dust, you know? So I wake up. I just brush everything off my face and the next thing you know, the fire department's outside."

Download our NBC 7 mobile app for iOS or Android to get San Diego’s latest First Alert Weather and breaking news.

Download our NBC 7 mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and in-depth COVID-19 coverage.

Alex said he wa lucky to have escaped with only a small cut to his finger.

"To be honest with you, it was this far away from my face, so I had to, like, move my hair out the way," Alex said, gesturing inches from his head. "There was just, like I said, debris … there was a lot of glass on my face and everything."

It's a miracle nobody in the apartment -- where Alex's mother and brother were as well-- was hurt in the crash.

"I just thought it was a dream, to be honest with you," Alex said.

The California Highway Patrol, which investigated the crash, said no charges were filed in the incident, which was believed to be caused by a runaway vehicle.