Man Without Mask Smashes Taco Shop Window With Skateboard After Being Refused Service, SDSO Says

A man who smashed a window of an Imperial Beach taco shop with a skateboard after being refused service for not wearing a face mask is wanted by the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

SDSO said the man attempted to order food at the Don Pancho's Taco Shop along CA-75 near 7th Street at about 10 p.m. Thursday but was refused service because he didn't have a mask. Surveillance footage released Friday by SDSO showed the man attempting to use his black shirt, pulled up over his mouth, as a mask.

The man, who was wearing a blue jacket, blue jeans, black shoes, a black hat and was carrying a backpack and a skateboard, then throws up his hands, hurriedly walks away and slams his board against a taco shop window, the video shows.

SDSO said the suspect caused $400 in damage and is wanted for vandalism. No one was injured.

The sheriff's department released the video to ask for the public's help in locating the man. Anyone with information was asked to call SDSO at (858) 565-5200.

Don Pancho's Taco Shop is not the first restaurant to face backlash when trying to enforce California's mask mandate.

A woman who was denied service at a Starbucks coffee shop in the Clairemont neighborhood of San Diego in June attempted to shame the barista who refused her on socia media. The stunt backfired and a GoFundMe page established on behalf of the barista has raised more than $100,000 in support.

A similar confrontation happened at a nail salon in Carlsbad.

The barista received the tips from a GoFundMe page after he refused a woman service at a Starbucks for not wearing a mask.

In Los Angeles, a popular burger joint has had to deal with their fair share of angry customers who are not happy with their face mask-wearing policy. The aggressions went so far, the owner of Burgers Never Say Die said he needed to hire private security to help.

And even at the airport, mask wearing has led to fights before flights.

In San Diego County -- which mandates patrons wear facial coverings while visiting businesses unless while eating or drinking -- failure to comply with the public health order could lead to a misdemeanor charge with a fine up to $1,000 or jail time, according to SDSO.

Under the county's policy, businesses have the right to refuse service to any patron who is not wearing a face covering.

It is not clear if the man suspected of vandalizing the Imperial Beach taco shop will face any other charges.