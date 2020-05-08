Man with Swastika on Face Covering Spotted in Santee Grocery Store

Days after a customer was spotted in a Santee Vons wearing a Ku Klux Klan hood, a shopper at a Food 4 Less in the same city was seen wearing a face covering with a swastika.
The incident at Food for Less happened Thursday evening at the store on Cuyamaca Street. Pictures of the shopper, including one that showed him having a conversation with a San Diego County Sheriff's deputy, surfaced on Twitter.
The SDSO said deputies responded to the store for a disturbance call at around 6:30 p.m. When they arrived they asked the man to remove his face covering and he complied.
"The Sheriff's Department does not condone hate or acts of intolerance. We are a county that is welcoming of people from all backgrounds," the SDSO said.
Deputies are still investigating the incident.
Last Saturday, photos of a Vons shopper wearing a klan mask sent shock waves through the San Diego community and drew the ire of local leaders, including Santee's mayor.
A Vons spokesperson said grocery store workers repeatedly asked the man to remove the hood, but all requests were ignored until he was in the checkout area.