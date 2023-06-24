Man with gunshot wound walks into Cheesecake Factory at Fashion Valley Mall: SDPD

A man walked into The Cheesecake Factory at Fashion Valley Mall with a gunshot wound in his leg Friday night, authorities said.

Police received a call at 9:54 p.m. Friday about a man that walked into the restaurant on Friar's Road in Mission Valley claiming he had been shot in the leg in one of the parking lots, according to the San Diego Police Department.

The restaurant's staff and customers treated the victim until paramedics arrived. The man was then taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The suspect is believed to be the victim's acquaintance. Police do not have a description of the suspect.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.