Man With Head, Face Tattoos Wanted for Assault in Vista, SDSO Says

Anyone who spots the suspect is urged to avoid approaching him and to immediately call 911

By City News Service

The San Diego County Sheriff's Department released this photo of a suspect in an altercation in Vista.
Authorities have asked the public to keep an eye out for an ex-convict who allegedly beat his girlfriend in Vista, then attacked a witness who came to her aid. The 911 call Sunday prompted a SWAT response but the suspect was not located.

The San Diego County Sheriff's Department released photos of the suspect, which showed a man identified as 34-year-old Ulysses Ramos with short facial hair and tattoos across his shaved head, jawline, neck and under his eyes.

A photo of 34-year-old Ulysses Ramos who is suspected of beating his girlfriend in Vista, then attacked a witness who came to her aid, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

On Sunday afternoon, a good Samaritan saw the suspect allegedly attacking a woman outside a home in the 100 block of West Indian Rock Road in Vista, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

When the witness intervened, Ramos allegedly responded by attacking him with a three-foot-long metal chain, Sgt. Nanette McMasters said.

Before leaving the area, Ramos reportedly told the witness he was going to retrieve a "strap" -- by which, investigators believe, he meant a gun.

The good Samaritan then made an emergency call to report the incident, and deputies went to Ramos' Vista home and surrounded it. After attempts to contact the suspect failed, a sheriff's SWAT team entered the residence, finding it unoccupied.


Local

"During a search of Ramos' home, deputies located the metal chain used in the attack, ammunition, an empty handgun holster and a rifle scope," McMasters said.

"At this time, Ramos is still at large and believed to be armed with an unknown type of firearm,"  McMasters said Monday afternoon. "There is probable cause to arrest Ramos for domestic battery, assault with a deadly weapon and being a felon in possession of ammunition."

Anyone who spots the suspect is urged to avoid approaching him and to immediately call 911.

