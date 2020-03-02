Man Who Was Killed by Group of Teens in Vista ID’d

The 45-year-old man who was fatally stabbed in Vista on Saturday night has been identified by the San Diego Sheriff's Department.

Joshua A. Virginia was stabbed in a fight reportedly with a group of 15- and 16-year-olds at around 10 p.m. at the intersection of W. Vista Way and Valencia Drive, the SDSO said. He was transported to a hospital and later died.

The victim had reportedly fallen to the ground in the street but crawled onto the sidewalk before collapsing where deputies found him, the SDSO said.

Homicide detectives identified the four suspects as two 15-year-old boys, one 16-year-old boy, and one 16-year-old girl. They were all taken to Kearny Mesa Juvenile Detention Center on Sunday on murder charges.

The suspects' names were withheld because they are minors.

No other information was available.