La Mesa

Man Who Was Gunned Down in Grantville Parking Lot ID'd

By City News Service

Grantville Stringer Shooting
ONSCENE.TV

Authorities Wednesday publicly identified a 40-year-old man who was fatally shot last weekend in a crowded Grantville-area parking lot.

Patrol officers responding to reports of gunfire found Jason Twyman of La Mesa mortally wounded in the 5800 block of Mission Gorge Road shortly after 1 a.m. Sunday, according to the San Diego Police Department.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Paramedics took the victim to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators have determined that a large number of people were in the area when an unidentified man walked up to Twyman and shot him before fleeing to the west in a dark-colored vehicle, Lt. Andra Brown said.

Local

San Diego County 9 hours ago

Latest Coronavirus Impacts: 593 New COVID-19 Cases, 5 Deaths

covid 1 hour ago

Recall Referendum on Governor's Handling of Pandemic

The bystanders scattered when officers arrived, according to police.

The motive for the slaying remains unknown.

"Detectives are attempting to locate evidence and any possible witnesses," the lieutenant said.

This article tagged under:

La MesaGrantville Shooting
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us