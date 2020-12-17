Man Who Was Found Fatally Shot at Scene of Rolando Car Crash ID'd

Authorities Thursday publicly identified a 35-year-old man found fatally shot behind the wheel of a car at the scene of a Rolando-area traffic accident.

Emergency personnel responding to the collision at the intersection of El Cajon Boulevard and 73rd Street about 11 a.m. Sunday found Ray Hudson of San Diego mortally wounded from at least one gunshot to his upper body, according to police.

Paramedics took Hudson to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, Lt. Andra Brown said.

The circumstances of the shooting, including where it occurred, remain unclear.

"As the investigation continues, investigators are trying to determine the events leading up to the vehicle collision," Brown said.