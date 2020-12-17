San Diego Police Department

Man Who Was Found Fatally Shot at Scene of Rolando Car Crash ID'd

By City News Service

San Diego police patrol car
NBC 7

Authorities Thursday publicly identified a 35-year-old man found fatally shot behind the wheel of a car at the scene of a Rolando-area traffic accident.

Emergency personnel responding to the collision at the intersection of El Cajon Boulevard and 73rd Street about 11 a.m. Sunday found Ray Hudson of San Diego mortally wounded from at least one gunshot to his upper body, according to police.

Paramedics took Hudson to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, Lt. Andra Brown said.

Local

San Diego County Oct 16

Latest Coronavirus Impacts: SoCal ICU Capacity Drops to 0.0%

covid 54 mins ago

Judge Doubles Down on Order Allowing Restaurants to Reopen

The circumstances of the shooting, including where it occurred, remain unclear.

"As the investigation continues, investigators are trying to determine the events leading up to the vehicle collision," Brown said.

This article tagged under:

San Diego Police Departmentrolando
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice Decision 2020 Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Investigations SportsWrap California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us