Man who shot officer in Chollas Creek in custody: San Diego Police

The man who shot a San Diego police officer in the Chollas Creek neighborhood last week was arrested Wednesday, authorities said.

At 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, JC Blake Sartor, 30, was taken into custody at 8700 Spectrum Center Blvd, San Diego Police Chief David Nisleit said at Police Headquarters.

Sartor, a San Diego resident, had three active warrants in San Diego for probation violation, resisting arrest and reckless evading, according to records from the sheriff's department.

The suspect was in possession of a firearm, Nisleit said. It has not been determined if the gun is the same one used during the shooting.

“If you are willing to assault a police officer, we’re coming after you,” Nisleit said. “I am just blessed because I have phenomenal cops and investigators, whatever term you want to use, that are willing to go into harm’s way to find people like this."

Sartor has not been booked into the county jail, but he is being held pending charges of attempted murder of a police officer, possession of a firearm as a convicted felon and possession of a stolen car.

Residents in the neighborhood surrounding 52nd Street and University Avenue were asked to shelter in place around noon on Thursday as law enforcement officers from several agencies searched for a suspect considered "armed and dangerous," SDPD said. The shelter-in-place was lifted at 7:40 p.m.

The officer who was shot was treated at a local hospital and survived the shooting.

SDPD said the injured officer is expected to be OK. NBC 7's Jeanette Quezada reports from the scene of the investigation with what we know so far.

The injured officer, part of SDPD's Mid City Division, was following a truck that had been reported stolen days earlier, according to Officer Jud Campbell.

The officer turned on his lights near Wightman Street and Shiloh Road, and the suspect got out of the truck and ran, Campbell said. The suspect ran into an apartment complex where he shot the chasing officer in the arm and continued running.

After the shooting, SDPD put out a county-wide call to every law-enforcement agency for help in their suspect search, which spanned from 52nd to 54th Street and from Wightman Street to University Avenue.

SDPD said at the time they were searching for a bald man wearing a gray sweatshirt who stands about 5' 8'' tall.

At around 4 p.m., SDPD said officers had detained one person and were "evaluating his involvement," Campbell said. at 10:15 p.m., SDPD confirmed the detained person was not a suspect in the shooting.

While the manhunt continues for the gunman who shot a police officer, that officer is recovering from their injury.

The San Diego Sheriff's Department was one of several agencies that answered the call shortly after 11:20 a.m. A sheriff's helicopter zipped overhead as several armed law enforcement officers from various agencies sprawled throughout the neighborhood.

SDPD's homicide unit was investigating the shooting as standard procedure because the incident involved an SDPD officer.