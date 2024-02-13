San Diego

Man who prosecutors say continued sex trafficking teen from behind bars sentenced

After Gonzalez's arrest and guilty plea, he continued trafficking the girl while he was behind bars, prosecutors said

By City News Service

Getty Images

A man who trafficked a 15-year-old girl for sex in San Diego County was sentenced Monday to 12 years in prison.

Gabriel Joseph Gonzalez, 20, of Pomona, pleaded guilty to bringing the victim to San Diego County, where he had her engage in sex work, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Gonzalez knew the girl since she was 13 years old, and while she was a runaway and living in a Los Angeles County group home, he convinced her to leave the home "to engage in commercial sex work for (his) financial benefit," the U.S. Attorney's Office said.

Prosecutors alleged that during one week in January of last year, Gonzalez had the girl take part in commercial sex work every day that week except for the date of her 16th birthday, when she was given the day "off."

The girl called 911 after Gonzalez threatened her, according to a prosecution sentencing memorandum.

But after Gonzalez's arrest and guilty plea, he continued trafficking the girl while he was behind bars by instructing her through telephone calls from jail, according to prosecutors.

