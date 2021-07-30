Man Who Died When SUV Crashed Into La Mesa Commercial Building ID'd

Authorities Friday publicly identified a 41-year-old man who was killed when an SUV driven by a possibly intoxicated motorist veered off a La Mesa thoroughfare and crashed into the adult day-care facility where the victim worked.

Braden Jockmyhn, an employee of Golden Life ADHC Center in the 7300 block of University Avenue, died late Wednesday afternoon at the scene of the crash, according to the San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office.

Jockmyhn was in his office when the eastbound vehicle swerved out of a traffic lane crossed a sidewalk and smashed into the building about 5:30 p.m., La Mesa police Lt. Greg Runge said.

Emergency crews helped the 61-year-old driver get out of the damaged vehicle, and paramedics took him to a hospital, where he was admitted for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Though the accident remains under investigation, "evidence collected at the scene indicates that drugs and/or alcohol may have been a factor in the cause of the (crash),'' Runge said.

The motorist's name has not been released.