Man Who Died Crashing Truck Down Embankment Near El Cajon ID’d

A man died Monday morning after losing control of his truck and crashing outside of El Cajon, California Highway Patrol said.

CHP said 46-year-old Raul Valderrama Jr. of Santee was driving his 2016 Dodge Ram on La Cresta Road, somewhere east of Greenfield Drive.

Driving at a high rate of speed, he somehow lost control control of the vehicle and veered off the road around 8:50 a.m. Monday. The truck became airborne at some point, before overturning down an embankment and hitting a large boulder, CHP said.

The driver was pinned under the vehicle and died at the scene, CHP said.

The investigation is ongoing, CHP said. His family has been notified.

Heartland Fire and Rescue Department also responded to the crash.

