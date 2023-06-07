Rider who died at Slayground Motocross Park near Ramona was X-Games star

The dirt bike rider who was killed in a crash Tuesday afternoon east of Ramona has been identified by the San Diego County medical examiner.

X Games star Pat Casey died at the Slayground Motocross Park, a private motocross facility near Sutherland Dam Road. The 29-year-old rider missed his landing and the motorcycle appeared to fall on top of them, CHP Officer Jared Grieshaber said on Tuesday.

Casey

An image of Casey with his family — @chasecasey/Instagram

Witnesses at the facility, who reported the crash at around 3 p.m., gave Casey CPR until they were relieved by emergency responders, who continued CPR until about 3:40 p.m. when he was pronounced dead, according to Cal Fire San Diego spokesperson Brent Pascua.

The facility is privately owned by Encinitas-native motocross rider Axell Hodges and is regularly used for motocross training as well as some X Games events, according to the X Games website.

NBC 7 San Diego An aerial shot of the Slayground shot by SkyRanger 7 on Tuesday.

Because the collision occurred on private property, the collision and related death are being investigated by the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

Casey, who medaled multiple times at the X Games, grew up in Yorba Linda, California, and pioneered a variety of tricks, according to a profile on Vans "Off the Wall" team member website, including a "double decade" and a "backflip decade."

The rider is survived by his wife, Chase, and their two young children.

Shortly after noon on Wednesday, the X Games posted a tribute on Instagram:

We are deeply saddened by Pat Casey’s passing and our thoughts and prayers go out to his wife, children, parents and siblings.

A true legend in the action sports community, Pat will always be a member of the X Games family and an inspiration to everyone’s life he touched.