Man Who Crashed SUV Into La Mesa Adult Daycare Facility Receives Delayed Sentencing

Sentencing for a 62-year-old man who crashed his SUV into a La Mesa adult daycare facility, killing a man inside, was delayed due to his being placed in medical isolation, the District Attorney's Office said Friday.

Daniel Joseph Corona's sentencing is now set for 1:30 p.m. on July 29 at the San Diego Central Courthouse, rather than the El Cajon facility, to match Judge Robert Amador's schedule, according to the DA's Office.

Corona, of La Mesa, pleaded guilty March 22 to gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and other charges for driving an SUV through the wall of the Golden Life ADHC Center on University Avenue. Corona is facing a state prison term.

Braden Jockmyhn, 41, a facility employee, was killed in the crash.

Corona tested positive for fentanyl and methamphetamine following the crash and both those drugs were found inside his totaled vehicle, prosecutors said.

According to Lt. Greg Runge of the La Mesa Police Department, Corona was headed east at about 5:30 p.m. on July 28, 2021, when his vehicle veered off the street, crossed a sidewalk and smashed into the building.

Jockmyhn was pronounced dead at the scene. Corona was hospitalized with a broken back.

Corona was arrested following an "extensive follow-up investigation" by La Mesa police and the San Diego County District Attorney's Office DUI Homicide Team, Runge said.

In addition to the manslaughter count, Corona also pleaded guilty to DUI causing injury and other counts related to the possession, transportation and sale of controlled substances.