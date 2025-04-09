Mission Valley

Man who burned down In Cahoots in Mission Valley sentenced to time served, probation

Deputy District Attorney Spencer Sharpe said Joel Humphrey, 47, who was homeless, was smoking inside of the building, which caused the fire.

By City News Service

A man who sparked a fire that burned down the abandoned In Cahoots bar in Mission Valley on Christmas Day was sentenced Tuesday to a year in jail and two years of formal probation.

Joel Humphrey, 47, was arrested about a week after the Dec. 25 blaze, which marked the second fire at the Mission Center Road property within a two-month span.

24/7 San Diego news stream: Watch NBC 7 free wherever you are

This is the second time the former In Cahoots Dance Hall & Saloon building has caught fire in the past couple of months.

Previously, a fire damaged the building on Oct. 26. Humphrey was only suspected in the Christmas blaze and police have not announced any arrests in connection with the October fire.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

While police said the fire was considered "suspicious," Humphrey was not charged with intentionally setting the blaze. He instead pleaded guilty to a felony count of unlawfully causing a fire of a structure.

A fire erupted inside In Cahoots Dance Hall & Saloon, which has been closed since 2018, reports NBC 7's Nichelle Medina. 

Deputy District Attorney Spencer Sharpe said Humphrey, who was homeless, was smoking inside of the building, which caused the fire.

Local

San Diego Zoo 17 mins ago

Adorable, water-loving Fishing Cat, joins the San Diego Zoo

carmel valley 25 mins ago

Carmel Valley man fatally hit by car while walking dog with his wife is ID'd

Humphrey also received credit for 99 days spent in custody. San Diego Superior Court Judge Dwayne Moring said that with the 99 days served, he can be released from custody to a residential drug treatment program.

This article tagged under:

Mission Valley
Dashboard
Newsletters Weather Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Breakfast Buzz Military Politically Speaking Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us