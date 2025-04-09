Man who burned down In Cahoots in Mission Valley sentenced to time served, probation

A man who sparked a fire that burned down the abandoned In Cahoots bar in Mission Valley on Christmas Day was sentenced Tuesday to a year in jail and two years of formal probation.

Joel Humphrey, 47, was arrested about a week after the Dec. 25 blaze, which marked the second fire at the Mission Center Road property within a two-month span.

Previously, a fire damaged the building on Oct. 26. Humphrey was only suspected in the Christmas blaze and police have not announced any arrests in connection with the October fire.

While police said the fire was considered "suspicious," Humphrey was not charged with intentionally setting the blaze. He instead pleaded guilty to a felony count of unlawfully causing a fire of a structure.

A fire erupted inside In Cahoots Dance Hall & Saloon, which has been closed since 2018, reports NBC 7's Nichelle Medina.

Deputy District Attorney Spencer Sharpe said Humphrey, who was homeless, was smoking inside of the building, which caused the fire.

Humphrey also received credit for 99 days spent in custody. San Diego Superior Court Judge Dwayne Moring said that with the 99 days served, he can be released from custody to a residential drug treatment program.