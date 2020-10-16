Deputies Seek Man Who Asked Boy, 9, to Get Into Van in Santee

The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying the driver of a van who they said followed a 9-year-old boy in Santee and tried to convince him to get in the vehicle.

SDSO said the suspicious incident happened Wednesday just before 5 p.m. when the child was walking alone on Trailridge Avenue. There, the boy was approached by a man driving a van who asked him to join him in going to a community pool.

After the 9-year-old refused to go, he walked away. The driver then left the scene.

The man behind the wheel was described as being 18 to 20 years old with short, black hair. He wore a light-colored shirt at the time of the incident.

A woman may have been in the passenger seat of the vehicle, but a description for her was not available.

Surveillance footage from the area captured a black, four-door minivan with tinted windows and black rims. Authorities said the vehicle may be a Dodge Caravan.

Sheriff’s deputies remind the public to stay alert when going out for a walk and to practice the following: pay attention to your surroundings, walk with another family member or friend, avoid outdoor activities at night.

Anyone who has information on the East County incident or who recognizes the vehicle is encouraged to contact SDSO at (858) 565-5200.