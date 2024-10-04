Crime and Courts

Man trying to sell marijuna stabbed outside jail in downtown San Diego: SDPD

The victim is expected to survive his injuries, which were treated at a local hospital

By Eric S. Page

Outside the San Diego Central Jail in downtown.
A man was stabbed outside the Central Jail Thursday night, according to San Diego police

The 24-year-old suspect was outside the jail in the 1100 block of Front Street just after dusk when he was approached by a second man, who offered to sell him some marijuana, investigators said.

After the suspect rebuffed the offer, an argument ensued and the men began fighting. The suspect pulled out a knife during the fracas and stabbed the victim, who is 32 years old, under his left armpit and then fled.

The younger man was found just a few blocks away in possession of what is believed to be the weapon used in the stabbing, according to the San Diego police.

The victim is expected to survive his injuries, which were treated at a local hospital.

