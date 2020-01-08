Man to be Sentenced for Condo Fire That Killed 2 Kids

A Rancho Bernardo man who caused an October 2017 fire in his condominium that led to the death of his two children will learn his sentence on Wednesday.

A jury convicted Henry Lopez in September 2019 of involuntary manslaughter, child endangerment and recklessly causing the fire that killed his 10-year-old son, Cristos, and 7-year-old daughter, Isabella. He faces more than 16 years behind bars.

Lopez drank himself to sleep with a cigarette in his mouth, sparking the fire on Bernardo Terrace in the middle of the night on Oct. 28, 2017.

The two children were asleep, Cristos in his father's bed and Isabella in the bottom bunk of her brother's room, when the blaze erupted. Neighbors called 911 but said the blaze was so intense, there was nothing they could do.

Their father was injured but survived the fire. His blood-alcohol level was at 0.26 percent, more than three times the legal driving limit, when it was taken at the hospital, prosecutors said.

Empty alcohol bottles and dozens of cigarette butts were collected from the condo as evidence.

Henry Lopez' legal team argued the blaze was not caused by a lit cigarette but instead by a defective off-brand cell phone charger. The jury sided with prosecutors and convicted Lopez of sparking the blaze.

Cristos and Isabella were students at Sunset Hills Elementary School in Rancho Bernardo. Isabella Lopez was in the second grade and her older brother was a fifth-grader.

Their mother, Nikia Lopez, told NBC 7 that her son Cristos did not actually die in the fire. Cristos succumbed to his injuries later at the hospital.

"And I said you need to go because your sister is waiting for you at heaven's gate and you need to go because I know she's scared," Ms. Lopez said in a tearful statement.

"Right then and there he flatlined and he left me like a good boy. He was always a good boy," she added.