car crash

Man thrown off his car's hood after trying to stop carjacker in Coronado

The suspected teenage thief was arrested for attempted murder

By NBC 7 Staff

Coronado crash
Charles Crehore

A 33-year-old man was thrown from the hood of his car after trying to stop a teenager from stealing his vehicle Sunday morning in Coronado, officials said.

At 5:20 a.m., the Coronado police received a call that a tan sedan was driving on Orange Avenue with a person on the car's hood.

The owner clung to the hood and yelled at the 18-year-old driver to stop, but the teenager kept driving, police said.

The teenagers in the car eventually jumped out, crashing the vehicle into the San Diego-Coronado Bridge toll plaza, investigators said. 

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

Officers found the car facing the wrong way and the owner lying in the next lane. The victim is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The driver and his passenger were found on a nearby road.

The driver is charged with DUI, stealing a vehicle, felony hit and run and attempted murder.

Local

east village 2 hours ago

East Village residents are ‘fed up' with loud concerts at Gallagher Square

mental health 3 hours ago

‘I think everyone's affected': San Diego therapist talks about gloomy weather's mental health impact

It is unclear if the other teenager in the car was arrested or charged.

Check back for details on this developing story.

This article tagged under:

car crashCoronadoTheft
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations Submit a tip California Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us