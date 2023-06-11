Man thrown off his car's hood after trying to stop carjacker in Coronado

A 33-year-old man was thrown from the hood of his car after trying to stop a teenager from stealing his vehicle Sunday morning in Coronado, officials said.

At 5:20 a.m., the Coronado police received a call that a tan sedan was driving on Orange Avenue with a person on the car's hood.

The owner clung to the hood and yelled at the 18-year-old driver to stop, but the teenager kept driving, police said.

The teenagers in the car eventually jumped out, crashing the vehicle into the San Diego-Coronado Bridge toll plaza, investigators said.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

Officers found the car facing the wrong way and the owner lying in the next lane. The victim is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The driver and his passenger were found on a nearby road.

The driver is charged with DUI, stealing a vehicle, felony hit and run and attempted murder.

It is unclear if the other teenager in the car was arrested or charged.

Check back for details on this developing story.