Man Suspected of Prying Mirrors off of Up to 50 Cars in La Jolla, University City

A man suspected of vandalizing dozens of vehicles in La Jolla and University City over the last week was behind bars and facing a slate of felony charges Thursday.

Gianluca Daniele Abitianeves, 23, was taken into custody Tuesday on suspicion of prying side-view mirrors off of 17 vehicles, according to the San Diego Police Department.

Three of the vandalized cars

Since Abitianeves' arrest, nearly a dozen similar cases have surfaced and are believed to be related, SDPD Sgt. Farrell Layton said. Investigators think as many as 50 vehicles may have been damaged in the same manner during the alleged vandalism series, according to police.

"The total cost of the damage is unknown, as most of the victims are still in the process of getting their vehicles repaired," the sergeant said. "But the price to repair each vehicle currently ranges from a few hundred dollars to nearly $3,000, depending on the make and model of the vehicle."

Abitianeves, who is being held on $342,000 bail, was due in court on Thursday afternoon.

Anyone who has information about the case is being urged to call the San Diego Police Department at (619) 531-2000. Tips can be called in anonymously to Crime Stoppers tip line at (888) 580- 8477.