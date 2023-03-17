Man Suspected of Firing Shot at Police Helicopter in Rolando Arrested

A 49-year-old man who allegedly shot at a police helicopter in Rolando and made a threatening phone call to the San Diego Police Department was arrested, authorities said Friday.

Just before 3:30 p.m. Thursday, the alleged suspect, who lived in the 6100 block of Tarragona Drive, called the SDPD and said he was planning to grab a gun and start shooting people because his boat and car were towed without warning, according to the department.

About 20 minutes later, the SDPD received another call from a neighbor of the alleged suspect, who said they heard multiple gunshots near the suspect's address.

The SDPD sent a helicopter occupied by a pilot and two tactical flight officers to the scene, the airborne law enforcement quickly located the suspect, who was identified as Richard Favorite.

As the helicopter circled Favorite's home, he took a shotgun and fired a shot in the direction of the helicopter that missed, according to the SDPD.

After firing the errant shot, Favorite quickly went back inside his home but later surrendered to officers surrounding the residence, according to police.

He was booked into San Diego County Jail for the attempted murder of the ABLE crew, assault with a deadly weapon, shooting at an occupied aircraft and negligent discharge of a firearm, according to the SDPD.

After the arrest, a shotgun and fired shotgun shells were discovered in the yard. It was also realized Favorite was the one who made the threatening phone call to the police prior to the ordeal, according to authorities.

SDPD detectives were interviewing witnesses, gathering evidence and investigating the crime.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to call the Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.