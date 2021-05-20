Man Suspected of Attacking Woman in Buena Vista Park Arrested

Police have arrested a man suspected of attacking a woman out on a morning walk in Buena Vista Park on Wednesday.

Detectives with the Vista Sheriff's Station arrested Luis Enrique Jimenez, 21, on Thursday.

The woman's detailed description of the suspect helped detectives in developing leads in the case. The suspect was identified in a lineup by the woman, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

Detectives served a search warrant for Jimenez's home and items related to the attack were found.

The woman was attacked just before noon on a trail in the park on South Melrose Drive, according to SDSO. She told investigators she was walking her dog when Jimenez attacked her as she passed him on the trail.

The woman said Jimenez tried to pull her into bushes along the trail, but she was able to get away when they both fell to the ground. She suffered light scratches on her legs from the fall, deputies said.

SDSO reminds the public to take precautions when planning outdoor activities such as, always paying attention to your surroundings, walking with a friend or family members, and avoiding outdoor activities at night.

Jimenez was booked into the Vista Detention Facility and faces charges of kidnapping with intent to commit robbery, false imprisonment and attempted robbery.