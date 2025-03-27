Man suspected in nearly 2 dozen burglaries across San Diego County arrested

A man accused of a three-month crime spree targeting several businesses across San Diego County, including at least seven in San Diego that resulted in a total loss of $20,000, has been arrested, authorities announced Thursday.

Eugene Mendiola, 31, was charged last Friday with seven counts of commercial burglary, although he's suspected in 19 cases total across the county, the San Diego Police Department said.

The cases being investigated by San Diego police include:

March 15, 2024, Fay Diner

March 15, 2025, Isabella's Mexican Food

March 15, 2025, Pizza at the Ranch

March 16, 2025, Pho Hoang Express

March 16, 2025, Fine Indian Cuisine

March 16, 2025, Pailin Thai Café

March 18, 2025, Best Pizza and Brew

Surveillance footage showed the suspect using an object to break through the glass doors to enter the businesses. The burglar, who is wearing a hoodie, used what appeared to be a crowbar to pry open the register and steal cash. The individual then proceeds to leave the business.

“I walk up to a completely shattered front door. I mean it looked like a horror movie. Like perfect spider webs shattered around it glass everywhere,” Josh Anderson, owner of Fay's Diner, said.

Fay’s Diner, Isabella’s Mexican Restaurant and Pizza on the Ranch all experienced extensive damage from the break-ins. NBC 7's Kelvin Henry has the latest.

Losses for the seven burglaries above amounted to amounted to $7,620 and damages amounted to $13,150 throughout the city.

Other cases across the county occurred in Chula Vista, El Cajon, Escondido and Oceanside, according to SDPD. NBC 7 is working to determine what other cases Mendiola is suspected in.

San Diego police said Mendiola was located after an Automated License Plate Reader spotted a vehicle suspected in several burglaries.

Authorities urged anyone with information related to the burglaries to call the Northeastern Substation at 858-538-8012 or Crime Stoppers at 888- 580-8477.