Man Survives Stabbing Attack Near Old Town Trolley Station

A young man was brought to a San Diego hospital Monday morning after he was stabbed in San Diego's Old Town neighborhood.

The man, who police said was in his 20's, was stabbed twice in a parking lot in the 4000 block of Taylor Street.

The attack occurred shortly before 7:30 a.m., investigators told NBC 7.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

Detectives are investigating the incident, according to SDPD.