Man Survives Stabbing Attack Near Old Town Trolley Station

The attack occurred during the morning rush hour, investigators told NBC 7

By Eric S. Page

A young man was brought to a San Diego hospital Monday morning after he was stabbed in San Diego's Old Town neighborhood.

The man, who police said was in his 20's, was stabbed twice in a parking lot in the 4000 block of Taylor Street.

The attack occurred shortly before 7:30 a.m., investigators told NBC 7.

Detectives are investigating the incident, according to SDPD.

