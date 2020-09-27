Man Struck, Killed by Van in Old Town in Possible Intentional Act: Police

Homicide detectives are investigating after a man was struck and killed by a van early Sunday in Old Town in what may have been an intentional act.

San Diego Police Department Lt. Andra Brown said authorities received a call of a crash involving a pedestrian at about 3:30 a.m. on the 4100 block of Wallace Street. There, investigators learned a 48-year-old man was hit by a van and died at the scene.

Authorities questioned the 47-year-old driver of the van and concluded her statements and evidence were inconsistent with that of a traffic incident. As they investigated further, authorities said the crash seemed to be more like an intentional act to kill the victim.

For that reason, homicide detectives were called to the scene.

Investigators learned the victim and driver, who are both San Diego residents, were known to each other. The two were involved in an argument hours prior to the fatal crash. Brown said they frequent the Old Town area and met up there the evening before.

The driver was detained for further questioning. The names of the victim and suspect have not been released.

It will take detectives “quite a while to investigate,” Brown said. Most of the investigation will take place on the side of Wallace Street, so drivers should be aware there may be closures in the immediate area.

Anyone with information on the crash is urged to contact the San Diego Police Department’s Western Division at (619) 692-4800. Anonymous tips can be made by contacting Crime Stoppers at (619) 235-8477.