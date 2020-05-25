OCEANSIDE

Man Struck by Car, Killed in Oceanside After Going Against Traffic Signal: PD

Authorities said the man crossed an intersection against a red hand when he was hit by the car

By Karla Rendon-Alvarez

A 25-year-old man was killed when he was struck by a car in Oceanside while crossing a street against a red traffic signal, according to police.

The crash was reported just after 10:30 p.m. Sunday near the intersection of State Route 76 and College Boulevard, Oceanside police said. At the scene, officers found the man lying on the sidewalk and performed life-saving measures before paramedics arrived. Despite the efforts, the man died at the scene.

After speaking to witnesses and the driver involved in the incident, authorities determined the driver was approaching a green light at College Boulevard while traveling eastbound on SR-76 when the pedestrian crossed the intersection against a red hand and was hit by the car.

Police said drugs or alcohol were not a factor in the crash and the driver remained at the scene to cooperate with authorities. The pedestrian’s name has not yet been released since police yet to notify the man’s family.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information on the crash is encouraged to contact Oceanside Accident Investigator Clint Bussey at 760-435-4412.

